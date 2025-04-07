French filmmaker, author and playwright Christophe Honoré will preside over this year’s Queer Palm jury at the Cannes Film Festival as the award celebrates its 15th anniversary.

Honoré, whose credits as a director include Love Songs, Beloved and Marcello Mio, which competed at Cannes last year, recently returned to the Paris stage with the revival of his theatre play Idols.

“At a time when contemporary creation is once again under attack, it seems more urgent to highlight and celebrate queer films,” said Honoré. “Hence the importance of the Queer Palm at the heart of the Cannes Film Festival; it is both a refuge and a platform, a struggle and a tenderness.”

The Queer Palm was created in 2010 by French journalist Franck Finance-Madureira and annually rewards a feature film and a short film from the Cannes selections.

The 2025 Queer Palm ceremony will take place on Friday, May 23 in Cannes.