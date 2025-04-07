The 2026 Bafta Film Awards will take place on Sunday, February 22.

The date means there will be a three-week window between the Baftas and the Oscars, which will take place on March 15.

For 2025, it was reduced to a two-week gap, in line with the 2021 and 2022 ceremonies; the three-week gap was also in place for 2023 and 2024.

Eligibility criteria and other key dates, including voting windows, nominations and longlist announcements, will be revealed by Bafta at a later date.

This year’s Bafta ceremony was watched by three million people on the night on BBC One, the same as the 2024 edition. This was ahead of 2023 and 2022’s ceremony, which gathered respective audiences of 2.6 million and 2.5 million.

Conclave and The Brutalist were the big winners on the night, each taking home four of the major prizes.