The Passion Of Aline, the debut feature from Senegal-born, Switzerland-based filmmaker Rokhaya Marieme Balde, is participating in this year’s Atlas Workshops at the Marrakech International Film Festival.

The feature, now in development, grew out of Balde’s short film Seeking Aline (À La Recherche d’Aline) about Aline Sitoé Diatta, the real-life heroine who fought against the French colonisation of 1930s Senegal.

The short won the best documentary award (international short film) at the 2021 IndieLisboa International Film Festival and was Balde’s graduation film from the ECAL/HEAD, a prestigious Swiss filmmaking masters’ programme.

“The short’s unexpected success was a delightful surprise, and it has been instrumental in connecting me with collaborators who are as passionate about this journey as I am,” says Balde.

She is working with producer Chantal Scheiner of Switzerland’s Seeland Filmproduktion and has already received support from the Swiss Federal Office of Culture, the Zurich Film Foundation, Fonds Culturel SSA, as well as the Red Sea Fund.

“We are now in search of partners to help us move forward with script finalisation and production funding,” says Balde. “The Marrakech event presents an ideal platform to connect with African and potentially French partners who share our vision and can help bring the project to life.”

The Passion of Aline “delves into the historical, mystical, and intimate realm of Aline Sitoé Diatta’s resistance in 1930s Senegal,” says Balde. The inspiration is deeply personal, drawing “from stories my father recounted throughout my life and enriched by historical research and narratives from the people of Kabrousse, Aline’s village. Their voices and memories have deeply influenced the film’s creation.”

In fact, Balde remembers a photograph of Aline that hung on her family’s living room as childhood inspiration.

She believes the project is very timely. “World War II is often told from a western perspective, overlooking its profound impact on the African continent,” Balde explains. The Passion Of Aline “highlights how a small farming community in southern Senegal’s fate was woven into this global conflict. Aline’s story, while unique, speaks to universal themes of resistance and cultural preservation — themes that resonate deeply in today’s world where conflicts continue to threaten the fabric of many societies. It is a timely reminder of the enduring human spirit.”

“My approach to this narrative is to explore challenging subjects with sensitivity and depth,” she adds. “The Atlas Workshops are a vital nexus for emerging filmmakers like myself. They offer unparalleled opportunities for industry networking, script consultation, and direct feedback on our project’s resonance within the continent.”

“As this is the first time the project will be showcased on the African continent, I am bubbling with excitement,” she enthuses. Her primary expectation while in Marrakech will be “to gauge the reception of the story in its cultural context and to gather insights from experts and fellow filmmakers”

The workshops will also offer her an “extraordinary chance to understand contemporary film trends and gather invaluable advice.’