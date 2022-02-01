Film Seekers

Film Seekers is a London-based international sales agency focusing on commercially driven English-language feature films with worldwide appeal. With a combined experience of more than 20 years in the independent sector, the company seeks to offer producers support from script stage through to distribution, representing six to eight new films a year. Recent successes include Edie, released theatrically worldwide and named “One of the year’s biggest independent theatrical success stories” by UK Trade Magazine, The Witch In The Window which sold on multi-territory deals worldwide with audience acclaim at festivals such as Fantasia, FrightFest and Telluride, and Love Sarah, which sold to more than 50 countries worldwide.