Filmarket Hub is the first online marketplace for Film and TV projects in development. With 15,000+ users from all over Europe and Latin America, they match international projects with producers, TV broadcasters, OTT platforms, sales agents and distributors.
Filmarket Hub launches UK Online Pitchbox for British films and series in development
Confirmed participants include Curzon, Film4, FilmWave, Gaumont, Lionsgate, NBCUniversal International Studios, Protagonist Pictures and Studiocanal.
‘Doctor Who’, ‘McMafia’ writer Peter Harness to present at Filmarket Hub’s second London TV Pitchbox
The event will be hosted by the Century Club, in partnership with the Raindance Film Festival, on September 20.
Submissions now open for Filmarket Hub’s 2nd London TV Pitchbox
Event is dedicated to UK series in development.