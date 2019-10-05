Haifa International Film Festival
The Haifa International Film Festival, the first such film festival in Israel, was inaugurated in 1983 and quickly gained a reputation as an important international cinematic event. The festival attracts some 300,000 visitors who attend the screenings of about 280 new films from around the world, live concerts and outdoor screenings for the whole family.
Haifa Film Festival 2019 preview: local talent and a packed industry programme
Haifa International Film Festival (October 12-21) is expanding its international outlook, while supporting the work of local Israeli filmmakers.