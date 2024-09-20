Iberseries & Platino Industria
Iberseries & Platino Industria is the main meeting point for platforms, television networks, creatives, producers, distributors, buyers, financiers and other agents in the sector, as well as organisations dedicated to tourism, education and new technologies linked to the audiovisual industry.
What Spanish market Iberseries and Platino Industria offers the international screen sector
The four-day Iberseries and Platino Industria brings together leading names in the internationally focused Latin America, Spanish and Portuguese content sectors