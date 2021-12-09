Joshua Jason Public Relations
Joshua Jason Public Relations / JJPR is a Los Angeles based boutique Public Relations agency with an office in New York. It specialises in entertainment campaigns, awards strategy, and event management.
Contact info
- Website:
- http://joshuajasonpr.com
- Promotion
The true story behind Algeria Oscar entry ‘Heliopolis’: “The reality was much more violent”
The title is part of Screen’s 2021-22 FYC Awards Screening programme.
- Promotion
FYC Screenings: Algeria Oscar submission ‘Heliopolis’
Screen International is hosting a series of online screenings focused on the international feature awards race.