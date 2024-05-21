Mongolian Film Council
The Mongolian National Film Council (MNFC) is an organisation of the Ministry of Culture of Mongolia responsible for promoting and supporting film culture and filmmaking.
Contact info
- Website:
- https://filmmongolia.gov.mn/
- Promotion
In pictures: Mongolian projects pitched in Cannes
A new wave of filmmaking talent is emerging from Mongolia, spurred by fresh funding. In Cannes, five projects were pitched to potential international partners, who learned of the advantages to shooting in the Asian territory. Mike Rosser reports.