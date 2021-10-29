Newport Beach Film Festival
Celebrated as one of the leading lifestyle film festivals in the United States, the annual Newport Beach Film Festival (NBFF) attracts 58,000 film and food fans to over 100 feature films, 30 short film programs, and a dozen public parties featuring more than 60 culinary partners with their finest tastings.
Kenneth Branagh’s ‘Belfast’ wins top award at Newport Beach Film Festival
Full list of winners revealed at the US festival, which has transformed into an awards season event.
How the Newport Beach Film Festival transformed into an awards season event
Festival director Gregg Schwenk says new autumn dates give the festival a key position on the awards season calendar.