The 75th annual ACE Eddie Awards for editing will take place on January 18, 2025, when 13 awards for film and television will be handed out.

American Cinema Editors released its awards season timeline on Thursday and noted that in order to be eligible, film contenders must have been theatrically released between January 1 and December 31, and television hopefuls must have aired between January 1 and November 1.

The submissions window spans October 1 to November 1 and nominations will be announced on December 11.

An edited version of the full timeline appears below:

October 1: submissions for nominations begins

November 1 (5pm PT): submissions for nominations ends

November 18: nomination ballots sent out

December 9 (5pm PT): nomination ballots due

December 11: nominations announced

December 16: final ballots sent out

January 4, 2025: Blue Ribbon screenings

January 8, 2025: final ballots due

January 16, 2025: nominee cocktail party

January 18, 2025: ACE Eddie Awards presented.

Last season’s winners included Oppenheimer, The Holdovers, Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, and Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie.