The 77th annual Writers Guild Awards will take place on February 15, 2025, the Guild said on Monday as it unveiled the this season’s timetable.

Submissions for all categories opened on September 9 and the online voting window runs from November 22 to December 30.

The WGA will announce its original, adapted, and documentary screenplay nominations on January 9, 2025, and the final voting window is January 13 to January 27, 2025.

The bi-coastal ceremonies for the West Coast and East Coast chapters will take place at Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles and Edison Ballroom in New York.

To be eligible, feature screenplays must have exhibited theatrically in Los Angeles for one week from January 1 to December 31, 2024. Documentary screenplays are eligible if the film played theatrically in Los Angeles or New York between those dates.

American Fiction and The Holdovers were among last season’s winners.