Worldwide box office June 28-30

Rank Film (distributor) 3-day (world) Cume (world) 3-day (int’l) Cume (int’l) Territories 1. Inside Out 2 (Disney) $165.4m $1bn $108m $545.5m 46 2. A Quiet Place: Day One (Paramount) $98.5m $98.5m $45.5m $45.5m 67 3. Kalki 2898 AD (various) $43m $66m $37.7m $55.1m 42 4. Bad Boys: Ride Or Die (Sony) $23.4m $332m $13.1m $166.7m 67 5. Despicable Me 4 (Universal) $13.9m $25.3m $13.9m $25.3m 20 6. Moments We Shared (various) $13.5m $49.1m $13.5m $49.1m 1 7. Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1 (various) $11.5m $11.5m $454,00 $454,000 16 8. The Bikeriders (Universal) $5.2m $23.7m $1.9m $7.5m 54 9. The Garfield Movie (Sony) $4.5m $239.9m $2.5m $150.3m 62 10. Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle (various)

$2.8m $132.9m $2.8m $125.9m 22

Credit: Comscore. All figures are estimates.

A Quiet Place: Day One sets opening record in 25 markets

Paramount looks set to wring plenty of value out of the third instalment of its A Quiet Place franchise with an estimated $98.5m global debut for prequel Day One. The estimated $53.0m opening in North America is above both 2018’s A Quiet Place ($50.2m) and A Quiet Place Part II ($47.5m).

Globally, it’s also the biggest opening of the franchise. A Quiet Place: Day One began in 59 international markets, setting franchise opening records in 24 of them (as well as in North America, so 25 in all). Record openings for the franchise were achieved in key markets Brazil, France, Mexico and Spain.

Overall, for the same group of international markets, Day One opened 4% above Part II, and 20% higher than Part II if China is excluded from consideration.

Top international market was China with an estimated $9.8m, ahead of Mexico ($4.7m), UK/Ireland ($3.9m), Australia ($2.6m) and South Korea ($2.5m).

In North America, 39% of the box office came from premium screens, with Imax delivering 11% of the total. Globally, Imax achieved an estimated $9.3m of the $98.5m total (9%).

A further eight markets open A Quiet Place: Day One this coming week, including Argentina, Chile, Finland and South Africa.

Franchise creator John Krasinski hands over directorial reins to Michael Sarnoski (Pig) with Day One, serving again as joint screenwriter and producer. Lupita Nyong’o, Joseph Quinn, Alex Wolff and Djimon Hounsou star in the sci-fi/horror thriller, which depicts the alien invasion of New York City.

Inside Out 2 is fastest animated film ever to reach $1bn

Pixar’s Inside Out 2 has grossed $1.015bn after only 19 days of release – becoming the fastest animated title to break through the $1bn barrier. It’s the 11th animated film to reach the $1bn target, the fifth from Pixar, and the eighth from the Disney/Pixar joint stable. In the all-time ranking for animation, Inside Out 2 will next shoot past Disney’s Zootopia ($1.025bn), Pixar’s Finding Dory ($1.029bn) and Illumination’s Despicable Me 3 ($1.035bn) to rise up the league table.

Inside Out 2 added an estimated $165.4m at the weekend – its third session – comprising $57.4m in North America and $108.0m for international markets. Domestic total is $469.3m, while international is pulling further ahead with $545.5m. The film declined 37% at the weekend in international holdover markets.

Mexico, with $81.9m so far, remains the top international market – and Inside Out 2 is now the third-biggest film of all time in that territory. It’s achieved the same feat in the Latin America region as a whole, where it’s also now the highest-grossing animated film.

Behind Mexico in the international ranking for Inside Out 2 is UK/Ireland ($40.2m), just ahead of South Korea ($39.2m) and Brazil ($39.0m). Next come Italy ($31.3m), Spain ($25.9m), China ($24.0m), Germany ($23.9m), France ($22.4m) and Argentina ($18.2m).

New Zealand provided a new opening for Inside Out 2, delivering an estimated $1.3m, and $1.7m including previews – the second-biggest opening ever for an animated film.

In the all-time ranking for animated films, Inside Out 2 is chasing the $1.454bn achieved by Disney’s Frozen II in 2019. Next comes Illumination’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie, with $1.362bn in 2023. Pixar’s biggest hit globally is Incredibles 2 with $1.243bn in 2018, and Inside Out 2 looks a slam dunk to push past that total.

Indian sci-fi Kalki 2898 AD scores $66m debut

The latest Indian blockbuster to capture audience attention both at home and abroad is sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone. The Nag Ashwin-directed film has begun with an estimated 302.4 crore rupees in India – which converts to $36.2m.

Comscore reports an estimated $55.1m for the film across 41 international markets (including India), including previews. Global total including an estimated $11.0m for North America (including previews) is $66.0m.

The film is inspired by Hindu scriptures, and is set in a post-apocalyptic world in the year 2898 AD. It’s the first instalment in a planned Kalki Cinematic Universe. The production budget is reported to be $72m.

Despicable Me 4 expands to 20 markets – hits $25m

Illumination’s Despicable Me 4 expanded from four early international markets (Australia, New Zealand, Argentina and Uruguay) to a total of 20 at the weekend, opening in new territories including select countries in Latin America (Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Bolivia, Venezuela), as well as in EMEA (Finland, Portugal, Israel, South Africa) and Asia (Hong Kong).

The Universal Pictures International-distributed film added an estimated $13.9m for the weekend, taking the total to $25.3m. The big expansion, including into North America and major European markets, occurs over the next two weeks.

Among new markets, Chile was the star performer, with an estimated $2.5m – the biggest opening so far for the Despicable Me/Minions universe.

The film fell 42% in holdover markets. Top is Australia, declining 22%, and adding $3.7m for a $9.7m total.

This week sees Despicable Me 4 land in North America and Spain (both July 3), and Mexico, Brazil and various Middle East territories (all July 4). France, Germany, China and UK/Ireland all follow a week later.

Top box office achiever in the Despicable Me franchise remains 2015’s Minions, with $1.16bn worldwide. Despicable Me 3 (2017) is next with $1.03bn.

Kevin Costner’s Horizon stumbles outside North America

The opening box office for Kevin Costner western Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1 is considered lacklustre in its home market – beginning at the weekend in third place with an estimated $11.0m. However, the domestic result looks glorious when considered next to international: an estimated $455,000 from 15 markets.

Screen International did not receive a territory breakdown for the international outcome. Early indications put UK/Ireland at around £150,000 ($190,000).

The estimated $11.5m total means that Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1 enters Comscore’s worldwide chart in seventh place – one place below Chinese release Moments We Shared ($13.5m). Cumulative total on the latter – a romantic drama from Zhang Jiajia – is $49.1m.