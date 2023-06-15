Brazil’s A Strange Path was named best international narrative feature, Cypher best US narrative feature, and Kenya’s Between The Rains best documentary feature at 2023 Tribeca Festival.

Select awarded films, including A Strange Path, Between The Rains, and Boca Chica will be available to watch via the Tribeca At Home platform from June 19 through July 2.

Awards were presented in the following competition categories: Feature Film, Short Film, Audio Storytelling, Immersive, Games, Human / Nature, AT&T Untold Stories, and Tribeca X.

Winners of the Audience Award, which are determined by audience votes throughout the festival, will be announced at a later date. The festival runs through June 18.

“We take great pride in recognising this year’s collection of diverse, trailblazing works and creators,” said Cara Cusumano, festival director and vice president of programming. “Today’s honorees are a compelling testament that storytelling across genres and platforms is on a vibrant and inspiring trajectory.”