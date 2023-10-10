European network ACE Producers has appointed Dutch producer Marleen Slot as its new president, effective from April 19, 2024.

Slot will take over from current president Antoine Simkine, who has held the role since 2018.

Slot will work closely with ACE director Jacobine van der Vloed in developing ACE’s vision and strategy.

A member of ACE Producers since she participated in the ACE 19 programme in 2009, Slot’s involvement with the producers network has included as a speaker, consultant and expert. She is currently serving as vice-president and is a board member for ACE Producers.

Having worked at Lemming Film for eight years on films including Sergei Loznitsa’s 2010 Cannes Competition title My Joy, Slot founded Amsterdam-based production company Viking Film in 2011, with a focus on arthouse and animation titles. The company’s output since then has included Sacha Polak’s last three features: New Boobs, Dirty God and Silver Haze, all of which Slot has produced.

“I strongly believe in the power of ACE as a training organisation but even more as a place for producers to share and network, where you can be vulnerable and open and share successes and mistakes,” said Slot. “Collectively we can make the difference and bring our films to a higher level.”

“Marleen played a pivotal role in the relocation of ACE from France to the Netherlands,” said Simkine. “Now it is her time to contribute further to our organisation’s growth and solidify position of ACE as Europe’s premier producers’ association.”

The official handover will take place during ACE’s April 2024 meeting in Bordeaux.