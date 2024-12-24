Screen reveals a snapshot of the latest high-end TV and film productions shooting in the UK for the big studios and streamers.

Films

& Sons

A famous novelist becomes convinced he is going to die imminently.

Dir: Pablo Trapero

Prod: Matanza Cine srl, Infinity Hill

Where: UK

When: December 2024-ongoing

Distributor: TBC

Cast: Bill Nighy, George MacKay, Matt Smith

H Is For Hawk

A woman forms an unlikely friendship with a hawk after losing her father.

Dir: Philippa Lowthorpe

Prod: Plan B Entertainment

Where: Wales

When: November 2024-ongoing

Distributor: Lionsgate

Cast: Claire Foy, Brendan Gleeson

Untitled Alejandro G Iñárritu film

Plot under wraps.

Dir: Alejandro G Iñárritu

Prod: Warner Bros, Legendary Entertainment

Where: UK

When: November 2024-ongoing

Distributor: Warner Bros

Cast: Tom Cruise, Sandra Hüller, John Goodman,

The Running Man

A man competes in a deadly gameshow where he must outrun professional killers over 30 days.

Dir: Edgar Wright

Prod: Edgar Wright, Simon Kinberg and Nira Park

Where: London

When: November 2024-ongoing

Distributor: Paramount

Cast: Glen Powell, Josh Brolin, Michael Cera

Borges And Me

Adaption of Jay Parini’s memoir about chauffeuring Argentine writer Jorge Luis Borges through Scotland in 1970.

Dir: Marc Turtletaub

Prod: Ossian International, Big Beach

Where: Scotland

When: October 2024-ongoing

Distributor: TBC

Cast: Fionn Whitehead, Luis Gnecco, and Alan Cumming

Anemone

Explores the relationships between fathers, sons and brothers.

Dir. Ronan Day-Lewis

Prod: Focus Features, Plan B

Where: Manchester

When: October 2024-ongoing

Distributor: Universal

Cast: Sean Bean, Daniel Day-Lewis, Samantha Morton

TV

The Donovans

UK spin-off of Ray Donovan.

Series director: Guy Ritchie

Prod: Paramount+, MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios

Where: UK

When: November 2024-ongoing

Distributor: Paramount+

Cast: TBC

Silo (series three)

The third series in this dystopian drama surrounding a community forced to live underground.

Series creator: Graham Yost

Prod: Apple Studios

Where: Hoddesdon Studios

When: October 2024-ongoing

Distributor: AppleTV+

Cast: Rebecca Ferguson, Common, Tim Robbins

Out Of The Dust

A woman begins to question whether she is in a cult when an escaped prisoner arrives on her doorstep.

Series writer: Julie Gearey

Prod: DoubleDutch

Where: UK

When: September 2024-ongoing

Distributor: Netflix

Cast: Molly Windsor, Fra Fee, Asa Butterfield

Bridgerton (series four)

The fourth outing for the Regency romance drama, this time focusing on Benedict Bridgerton.

Series creator: Chris Van Dusen

Prod: Shondaland

Where: Shepperton Studios

When: September 2024-ongoing

Distributor: Netflix

Cast: Luke Thompson, Yerin Ha, Katie Leung

The Night Manager (series two)

The thriller picks up eight years after the first series.

Series director: Georgi Banks-Davies

Prod: The Ink Factory, Hangtime International Pictures

Where: London

When: June 2024-ongoing

Distributor: BBC/Amazon

Cast: Tom Hiddleston, Olivia Colman, Camilla Monroe

The Seven Dials Mystery

An Agatha Christie adaptation surrounding a house party where a practical jokes goes murderously wrong.

Series creator: Chris Chibnall

Prod: Imaginary Friends Production, Orchid Pictures

Where: South West UK

When: June 2024-ongoing

Distributor: Netflix

Cast: Mia McKenna-Bruce, Helena Bonham Carter, Martin Freeman

A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight

A Game Of Thrones prequel series.

Series directors: Owen Harris, Sarah Adina Smith

Prod: HBO

Where: Titanic Studios; Glenarm Castle, Belfast

When: June 2024-ongoing

Distributor: HBO

Cast: Daniel Ings, Peter Claffey, Dexter Sol Ansell

Slow Horses (series five and six)

The fifth season of the espionage spy thriller about a group of MI5 rejects.

Series creator: Will Smith

Prod: See-Saw Films

Where: London

When: February 204-ongoing

Distributor: AppleTV+

Cast: Gary Oldman, Jack Lowden, Kristen Scott Thomas

