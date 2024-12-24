Screen reveals a snapshot of the latest high-end TV and film productions shooting in the UK for the big studios and streamers.
Films
& Sons
A famous novelist becomes convinced he is going to die imminently.
Dir: Pablo Trapero
Prod: Matanza Cine srl, Infinity Hill
Where: UK
When: December 2024-ongoing
Distributor: TBC
Cast: Bill Nighy, George MacKay, Matt Smith
H Is For Hawk
A woman forms an unlikely friendship with a hawk after losing her father.
Dir: Philippa Lowthorpe
Prod: Plan B Entertainment
Where: Wales
When: November 2024-ongoing
Distributor: Lionsgate
Cast: Claire Foy, Brendan Gleeson
Untitled Alejandro G Iñárritu film
Plot under wraps.
Dir: Alejandro G Iñárritu
Prod: Warner Bros, Legendary Entertainment
Where: UK
When: November 2024-ongoing
Distributor: Warner Bros
Cast: Tom Cruise, Sandra Hüller, John Goodman,
The Running Man
A man competes in a deadly gameshow where he must outrun professional killers over 30 days.
Dir: Edgar Wright
Prod: Edgar Wright, Simon Kinberg and Nira Park
Where: London
When: November 2024-ongoing
Distributor: Paramount
Cast: Glen Powell, Josh Brolin, Michael Cera
Borges And Me
Adaption of Jay Parini’s memoir about chauffeuring Argentine writer Jorge Luis Borges through Scotland in 1970.
Dir: Marc Turtletaub
Prod: Ossian International, Big Beach
Where: Scotland
When: October 2024-ongoing
Distributor: TBC
Cast: Fionn Whitehead, Luis Gnecco, and Alan Cumming
Anemone
Explores the relationships between fathers, sons and brothers.
Dir. Ronan Day-Lewis
Prod: Focus Features, Plan B
Where: Manchester
When: October 2024-ongoing
Distributor: Universal
Cast: Sean Bean, Daniel Day-Lewis, Samantha Morton
TV
The Donovans
UK spin-off of Ray Donovan.
Series director: Guy Ritchie
Prod: Paramount+, MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios
Where: UK
When: November 2024-ongoing
Distributor: Paramount+
Cast: TBC
Silo (series three)
The third series in this dystopian drama surrounding a community forced to live underground.
Series creator: Graham Yost
Prod: Apple Studios
Where: Hoddesdon Studios
When: October 2024-ongoing
Distributor: AppleTV+
Cast: Rebecca Ferguson, Common, Tim Robbins
Out Of The Dust
A woman begins to question whether she is in a cult when an escaped prisoner arrives on her doorstep.
Series writer: Julie Gearey
Prod: DoubleDutch
Where: UK
When: September 2024-ongoing
Distributor: Netflix
Cast: Molly Windsor, Fra Fee, Asa Butterfield
Bridgerton (series four)
The fourth outing for the Regency romance drama, this time focusing on Benedict Bridgerton.
Series creator: Chris Van Dusen
Prod: Shondaland
Where: Shepperton Studios
When: September 2024-ongoing
Distributor: Netflix
Cast: Luke Thompson, Yerin Ha, Katie Leung
The Night Manager (series two)
The thriller picks up eight years after the first series.
Series director: Georgi Banks-Davies
Prod: The Ink Factory, Hangtime International Pictures
Where: London
When: June 2024-ongoing
Distributor: BBC/Amazon
Cast: Tom Hiddleston, Olivia Colman, Camilla Monroe
The Seven Dials Mystery
An Agatha Christie adaptation surrounding a house party where a practical jokes goes murderously wrong.
Series creator: Chris Chibnall
Prod: Imaginary Friends Production, Orchid Pictures
Where: South West UK
When: June 2024-ongoing
Distributor: Netflix
Cast: Mia McKenna-Bruce, Helena Bonham Carter, Martin Freeman
A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight
A Game Of Thrones prequel series.
Series directors: Owen Harris, Sarah Adina Smith
Prod: HBO
Where: Titanic Studios; Glenarm Castle, Belfast
When: June 2024-ongoing
Distributor: HBO
Cast: Daniel Ings, Peter Claffey, Dexter Sol Ansell
Slow Horses (series five and six)
The fifth season of the espionage spy thriller about a group of MI5 rejects.
Series creator: Will Smith
Prod: See-Saw Films
Where: London
When: February 204-ongoing
Distributor: AppleTV+
Cast: Gary Oldman, Jack Lowden, Kristen Scott Thomas
