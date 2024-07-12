In a move to broaden industry membership, Association of Film Commissioners International (AFCI) has for the first time invited all screen sector professionals to attend next month’s annual conference.

AFCI Week 2024 runs August 25-28 at UCLA’s Meyer & Renee Luskin Conference Center in Los Angeles.

The Association has a strategic plan to grow its base through tiers for studio executives, producers, vendors, and other industry professionals. Up until now only AFCI members could attend the four-day event.

The conference will kick off with a keynote address by Motion Picture Association chairman and CEO Charles Rivkin, and will feature panels and educational workshops, case studios from production locales, and networking.

AFCI’s inaugural Film Industry Challenge workshop will see global film commissioners and industry professionals discuss disruption scenarios such as AI, technology, location usage, workforce development, and community-government collaboration.

AFCI Week 2024 speakers include executives from Disney, Annapurna, Warner Bros. Discovery, Sony Pictures Television, Amazon, Blumhouse, Paramount Studios, Fox, Lionsgate Studios, Entertainment Partners and Olsberg-SPI.

“Our new, more inclusive approach to AFCI Week presents a unique opportunity for film commissioners and industry decision-makers to collaborate,” said AFCI executive director Jaclyn Philpott. “We are stronger together, and in this era of significant change within the industry, we have a chance to innovate by harnessing the collective diversity of our global network.”