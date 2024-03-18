AGC Studios’ chief creative officer Lourdes Diaz has been promoted to partner with a seat on the board and has signed a new multi-year employment deal with the company.

Diaz joined AGC in 2018 as head of television. She was promoted to chief creative officer of the independent film and TV production and finance company in 2022.

Before AGC, she was president of entertainment for Univision Communications and served stints with Viacom International and NBC. She began her career as an agent at ICM.

AGC CEO Stuart Ford and COO Miguel Palos, who themselves signed multi-year employment deals late last year, commented: “Ever since her arrival in the early months of AGC’s existence, Lourdes has been a hugely influential contributor to the company’s explosive growth.

They continued, ”Aside from building a highly respected scripted television operation, in her broader role as chief creative officer she has shaped key decisions on the feature film and unscripted sides of the company, helped kick start our family and YA division and has made us a very visible player in the Hispanic film and TV sector. She’s a beloved and absolutely integral part of the community and the culture we’ve built at AGC and we’re honoured to make her our business partner and welcome her to the board.”

Diaz added: “Since coming on board at AGC at the beginning, first as the head of television and later the studio’s first chief creative officer, it has been an incredibly rewarding experience. The level of collaboration, trust and creative fearlessness shown by Stuart and Miguel is unparalleled, and I’m excited to continue here as a partner and board member to continue building this studio as the go to home for filmmaker-driven features and television in the independent market.”