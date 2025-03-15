American Cinema Editors handed out their prizes at the 75th annual ACE Eddie Awards in Los Angeles on Friday, marking the end of the awards season cycle.

The ceremony at UCLA was postponed from its original January 18 date due to the LA wildfires. The Oscars recently took place on March 2.

In the ACE feature categories, the group awarded Juliette Welfling best edited drama for Emilia Pérez, and Myron Kerstein best comedy for Wicked.

The animation award went to Mary Blee for The Wild Robot, and the documentary prize was awarded to Monique Zavistovski for Will & Harper. Road House edited by Doc Crotzer prevailed in the non-theatrical contest.

In the television categories, Maria Gonzales and Aika Miyake were recognised for Shogun Episode 10 in drama series, and Peter H. Oliver and Benjamin Gerstein won limited series for Baby Reindeer Episode 4.

Wicked director Jon M. Chu received the ACE Golden Eddie Filmmaker of the Year Award, and film editors Maysie Hoy and Paul Hirsch received career achievement awards.