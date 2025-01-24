American Cinema Editors (ACE) has rescheduled its Los Angeles awards ceremony for March 14, nearly two weeks after the Oscars take place.

The group postponed its original 75th annual show on January 18 due to the ongoing LA County wildfires, and has reconfigured the event as a fundraiser with a portion of ticket sales and sponsorships going to wildfire relief.

The event has also transitioned from black tie to “Come As You Are” allowing guests to focus on solidarity and celebration, rather than attire. ACE will be announcing other wildfire relief efforts prior to the ceremony.

In previously announced special awards, Wicked director Jon M. Chu will receive the Filmmaker of the Year award and editors Maysie Hoy and Paul Hirsch will receive Career Achievement awards.

The ceremony will take place at UCLA’s Royce Hall. ACE president Sabrina Plisco said, “This additional time allows us to readjust, show our resilience as a community and properly celebrate our incredible honorees and nominees in a meaningful way while also giving back to those impacted by the wildfires.”