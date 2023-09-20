Amplify Pictures has appointed veteran documentary producer and recent VP of production at Impact Partners Lauren Haber to the new role of head of documentary.

Haber is based in New York and reports to Amsterdam-based Rachel Eggebeen, who announced the hire on Wednesday and is Amplify Pictures’ chief content officer overseeing the scripted and unscripted slate, including the eight-time Emmy-nominated HBO docuseries 100 Foot Wave.

In her new role Haber will oversee Amplify’s slate of documentary projects and expand the portfolio through universally appealing commercial projects with an emphasis on ongoing series and IP creation.

The hire comes as Amplify builds its team following a private equity capital infusion.

At Impact Partners Haber curated and supported a non-fiction roster of titles like Aftershock, 32 Sounds, Another Body, and the three-part HBO series Nuclear Family directed by Ry Russo-Young.

Prior to Impact Partners Haber produced for documentary filmmakers Shaul Schwarz and Christina Clusiau, collaborating on the features Narco Cultura, Immigration Nation, and Trophy, for which she earned the Emmy for outstanding nature documentary.

Before documentaries she ran production and development at Parts & Labor, overseeing early films by Robert Eggers, David Lowery, Andrea Arnold, and others.

“I was immediately struck by the ambition, integrity and collaborative spirit that Joe [Lewis, CEO and head of television], Rachel and Colin [King Miller, COO] radiate and bring into everything they do at Amplify Pictures,” said Haber. “The company’s fresh perspective and focus on innovation in the documentary space is absolutely thrilling for me to step into.”

Eggebeen said Haber was “a one-of-a-kind producer and executive who thinks big”.