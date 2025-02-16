Anora and Nickel Boys were the big narrative feature winners at the 2025 Writers Guild of America awards on Saturday.

The Writers Guild of America West and Writers Guild of America East awards ceremonies – which ran simultaneously at Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles and Edison Ballroom in New York – honoured Sean Baker’s Anora with the original screenplay prize and RaMell Ross and Joslyn Barnes with Nickel Boys for the adapted screenplay prize.

Both are nominated for the Oscar in their respective categories and will receive a boost from the WGA awards while final Oscar voting continues through February 18. Anora is regarded as the frontrunner for original, while Peter Straughan for Conclave appears to be the one to beat in adapted.

Mark Monroe won the documentary screenplay award for Imagine Documentaries’ Jim Henson: Idea Man.

In the television categories Shogun won awards for best drama and new series, and Hacks took the corresponding comedy award for

The WGAW presented several honourary special achievement awards: David Lynch was posthumously awarded the Laurel Award for Screenwriting Achievement, presented by Kyle MacLachlan who also accepted the award on Lynch’s behalf.

Television creator Vince Gilligan (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul) received the Paddy Chayefsky Laurel Award for Television Writing Achievement, and Ross and Barnes received the Paul Selvin Award for Nickel Boys, presented by Black List creator Franklin Leonard.