Masters Of The Air star Anthony Boyle will lead the cast for Netflix series House Of Guinness from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight.

Set in 19th-century Dublin, Boyle, Louis Partridge, Emily Fairn and Fionn O’Shea play the four grown up children of legendary brewer Sir Benjamin Guinness.

The eight-part series has begun production and is produced by Banijay-owned Kudos (This Town). Knight has written and exec produces the project. Tom Shankland directs episodes one to five, with Lebanese director Mounia Akl taking on episodes six to eight. Akl was a Screen Arab Star of Tomorrow in 2016.

The cast also includes James Norton, Niamh McCormack, Seamus O’Hara, Jack Gleeson, Dervla Kirwan, Michael McElhatton, Danielle Galligan, David Wilmot and Hilda Fay.

All four lead actors were Screen UK and Ireland Stars of Tomorrow, as was Norton. Akl was selected as selected for Screen’s Arab Star of Tomorrow in 2016.

Anne Mensah, Netflix vice president of UK content said: “Steve Knight’s scripts read like pages torn out of a classic novel, spinning the story of the four heirs to the Guinness fortune, and how their lives and loves are changed by it overnight.”