Disney’s The Fantastic Four is gearing up to film at Pinewood Studios in the UK.

The film stars Pedro Pascal as Mister Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing. Matt Shakman, best known for Disney+ series WandaVision, is directing with a script from Josh Friedman, Jeff Kaplan, Eric Pearson and Ian Springer.

It is the first Fantastic Four film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, following Disney’s acquisition of Fox Studios in 2019.

While speaking on a podcast, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige suggested the film would be set in 1960s New York. Further cast includes Julia Garner, Paul Walter-Hauser, John Malkovich, Ralph Ineson, and Natasha Lyonne.

The film is set for a theatrical release on July 25, 2025.

Previous iterations of the Marvel Comic include 2005’s Fantastic Four starring Chris Evans and Jessica Alba, and a 2015 film of the same name with Miles Teller and Kate Mara.