Apple Original Films has announced the documentary Girls State from the producers behind 2020 ‘sibling’ Sundance premiere and Emmy winner Boys State.

Jesse Moss and Amanda McBaine, who co-directed Boys State and The Mission, directed and produced the feature alongside Davis Guggenheim’s Concordia Studio.

It has wrapped and is expected to premiere in 2024, with Sundance an obvious candidate as launch pad, although Apple did not provide further guidance.

The documentary follows 500 teenage girls from Missouri as they gather for a week-long immersion in a democracy laboratory, where they build a government from the ground up, campaign for office, and form a Supreme Court.

The setting for the experiment finds the United States mired in democratic crisis and political polarisation as questions of race and gender equality reach fever pitch

Girls State is a Concordia Studio presentation of a Mile End Films production.

“In these turbulent times, we were inspired and moved by the young women we met at Missouri Girls State, and the stories that emerged in one, eventful week,” said Moss and McBaine. “Girls State is very much a ‘sibling’ – singular and surprising but also related to Boys State in its prescient portrait of young people coming of age in this political moment.”

Boys State premiered at 2020 Sundance where it won the grand jury prize, and went on to earn the SXSW Film Festival Louis Black/Lone Star Award, a Primetime Emmy Award for outstanding documentary or nonfiction special, two Critics Choice Documentary Award wins Including Best Political Documentary; and a DGA Award nomination.

The Apple Original documentary slate includes Guggenheim’s Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie produced by Concordia Studio, which recently won five awards at Critics Choice Documentary Awards; Errol Morris’s Critics Choice Documentary Award nominee The Pigeon Tunnel; and an upcoming film about Formula One legend Lewis Hamilton.