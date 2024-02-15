Cine Argentino Unido, the new coalition group representing Argentinian film organisations, has called for a show of solidarity in Berlin amid an arts funding crisis in the South American country.

On Thursday the group issued a statement in which it hailed Argentina’s artistic presence across this year’s Berlinale and EFM against rising alarm over firebrand president Javier Milei’s drastic efforts to course-correct a stricken economy buckling under hyperinflation, huge debt, and alarming poverty levels.

“What should be a source of pride for our entire industry, however, comes in a context of alarm and emergency for the cinema and culture of our country,” the statement said.

“The far-right government is attempting to eliminate and defund all of our national cultural institutions. This has generated a scandal in the world cinematographic sphere, arousing massive and forceful support from the main international figures.”

Last week lawmakers rejected proposals to cut funding to arts and other sectors in the so-called Omnibus Bill, but the audiovisual community remains on high alert.

National audiovisual body INCAA, a co-sponsor with the Marche du Cannes of the annual Ventana Sur market in Buenos Aires, remains without a leader and according to sources is currently unable to allocate funds to projects.

Milei recently walked back proposals to slash INCAA funding and eliminate film schools. Yet his broader policies have shocked Argentina as he devalued the peso by 50% to combat huge national debt, high poverty levels, and annual inflation of 254%.

Cine Argentino Unido said the proposed law not only attacked culture but “undermines democracy by granting the president special powers and dismantles environmental and social structures, among many damages to the Argentine people”.

It continued, “For three days in a row, the police repressed us with pepper gas and rubber bullets, leaving more than 20 journalists injured, which shows that what is most at stake is freedom of expression.”

The world premiere of Matias Pineiro’s You Burn Me (Tu Me Abrazas) in Encounters is set to take place on February 21, while celebrated Eureka director Lisandro Alonso is one of three people on the Encounters jury.