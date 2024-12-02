Armando Iannucci has launched UK-based production company Touchscreen with producer Kevin Loader and has struck a development partnership with BBC Studios.

Iannucci and Loader are long-standing collaborators and are joined at Touchscreen by development producer Charlotte Draper.

Touchscreen aims to develop and co-produce scripted programming for the UK and international markets, which will be distributed by BBC Studios.

In a statement, Touchscreen and BBC Studios said the new partnership will be committed to mentoring and championing new British talent, on and off screen, and telling stories that resonate globally.

Iannucci and Loader have previously teamed on projects such as The Death Of Stalin, The Personal History Of David Copperfield and In The Loop.

Iannucci said: “Touchscreen is focused on making projects that reflect, confront or celebrate the world we live in. I’ll be continuing my relationship with HBO, and now with Touchscreen I have the opportunity to nurture new creative and production talent and ideas. I’m so glad that I’ll be partnering with BBC Studios to do this, especially as the BBC is where I learnt my craft.

“The aim of Touchscreen, with the support of BBC Studios, is to give others the same opportunity to find their voice and reach their audience, and for us together to make shows that are daring, that get people talking and which encourage us all to look at our world afresh.”