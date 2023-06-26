World box office June 23-25

Rank Film (distributor) 3-day (world) Cume (world) 3-day (int’l) Cume (int’l) Territories 1. Lost In The Stars (Various) $70.4m $97.6m $70.4m $97.6m 1 2. Elemental (Disney) $49.8m $121.1m $31.3m $55.6m 41 3. The Flash (Warner Bros) $41.9m $210.9m $26.6m $123.3m 79 4. Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (Sony) $41.3m $560.3m $22m $243.2m 64 5. Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts (Paramount) $37.2m $341.2m $25.6m $218.3m 70 6. No Hard Feelings (Sony) $24.6m $24.6m $9.5m $9.5m 49 7. The Little Mermaid (Disney) $18.1m $499.3m $9.4m $229.1m 53 8. Asteroid City (Focus) $12.9m $16.7m $3.9m $6.5m 36 9. Love Never Ends (Various) $11.7m $23.5m $11.7m $23.5m 1 10. Fast X (Universal) $6.4m $689.3m $5.3m $544.7m 85

Credit: Comscore. All figures are estimates.

China’s first summer hit ’Lost In The Stars’ capitalises on Dragon Boat Festival holiday

Without any new wide-release Hollywood tentpoles to challenge for the top spot on the weekend global chart, Chinese mystery Lost In The Stars delivered its country’s first bona fide summer season hit.

The feature owned number one slot with an estimated $70.4m over three days and $97.6m over an extended Dragon Boat Festival holiday period that started on Thursday.

The story follows a lawyer who gets involved in the case of a reappeared missing person whose husband does not believe she is his wife. Liu Xiang and Cui Rui co-directed from a screenplay by Chen Sicheng of the Detective Chinatown series. The cast includes Zhu Yilong, Ni Ni, Du Jiang, and Janice Man.

The mystery from As One Productions was far and away the highest-performing film at the box office in China and according to reports Maoyan is forecasting the film will gross more than $400m by the end of its run.

’Elemental’ climbs up charts

In its second weekend Pixar’s Elemental climbed two slots to number two on an estimated $49.8m for a $121.1m global running total. International contributed a $31.3m weekend for a $55.6m tally with number one debuts in France, Germany, Mexico, Italy and Brazil. North America stands at a disappointing $65.5m.

International box office fell by a respectable 18% and by 7% excluding China, where the film dropped by 41% during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday when local titles typically prevail to reach a low $11.1m and lead the film’s territory scoreboard after two sessions.

Placing second after an 18% climb in the second weekend is South Korea on $9.6m where the film held on to number one. Third is Mexico, where Elemental opened top on $4.6m, followed by Argentina where the animation held on to number one and has reached $3.1m.

France was next on $2.7m, followed by holdover Australia on $2.2m, Italy on $1.9m, Germany on $1.8m, Brazil on $1.5m, and Indonesia on $1.1m. Elemental is still to open in UK, Spain and Japan under Pixar’s traditional staggered release pattern.

’The Flash’ crosses $200m worldwide

Warner Bros/DC’s The Flash followed up last weekend’s muted bow with a small $41.9m global take to elevate the cumulative total after two weekends to $210.9m, with international markets accounting for $123.3m after a $26.6m weekend haul. The film will cross $100m in North America and currently stands at $87.6m from a $15.3m weekend.

The top international territories of the weekend were led by China on $3.4m for a $23.6m running total, followed by Mexico on $3.3m for $14.4m, and the UK on $1.7m for $8.5m. Those are the top three markets after two sessions. Brazil ranks fourth on $5.4m from a $1.2m weekend, and South Korea is fifth on $4.7m. France generated $1.2m for $4.4m.

Imax delivered $4m worldwide as the running total climbed to $22.3m. International markets contributed $2.4m for an $11.8m cumulative gross.

’Spider-Man: Across The Spider Verse’ soars past $550m

Sony’s Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animation’s Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse continued its impressive run to add $41.3m globally for $560.3m with $600m well within its sights.

The animated hit added $22m for $243.2m internationally and has crossed $300m in North America to settle on $317.1m. It overtook the corresponding grosses of the 2018 original some time ago and for the record Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse finished on $384.3m worldwide, $194m internationally, and $190.2m in North America.

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse opened in South Korea on $3m, some 9% ahead of the original’s debut, while it delivered $1.5m in Taiwan to outperform the original by 159%. China remains the lead territory and added $2.3m over the weekend for $46.2m, followed by the UK, which earned $2.5m over the Friday-Sunday period for a $29.5m running total.

Mexico used a $1.3m session to raise its tally to $25.7m and rank third, with Australia and Brazil rounding out the top five on $16.5m ($1.4m weekend) and $11.2m ($660,000), respectively.

‘No Hard Feelings’, ‘Asteroid City’ break into top 10 on global charts

Sony’s Jennifer Lawrence R-rated sex comedy No Hard Feelings opened in 47 territories as well as North America and planted its flag with a $9.5m haul on more than 6,380 screens. Comedy is a notoriously challenging export given how specific cultural mores vary from country to country and it is little surprise to see the top three markets were English-speaking or northern European.

The story of a woman who replies to an ad to date the teenage son of exasperated parents before he goes to college opened in the UK on $1.5m, followed by Australia on $1.3m, and Germany on $1.1m. The film arrived in North America on $15.1m.

Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City is enjoying an excellent time at the box office. After last weekend’s record per-site average in North America and a strong global expansion over the weekend, the film release by Focus Features brought in $12.9m worldwide for $16.7m, placing eighth on the global weekend chart.

Opening in a further 17 international territories Anderson’s recent Cannes Competition entry debuted in the UK in third place on $1.5m from 350 sites including three days of previews, in Picturehouse, Everyman and Curzon circuits. The summer heatwave and the BBC’s free Glastonbury broadcasting would have distracted audiences, however this is a solid start that came in more than 30% ahead of the release of 2021’s The French Dispatch excluding reviews.

Signs of demand in the UK are encouraging, with arthouse circuits Picturehouse and Curzon championing Asteroid City with multiple prints in more than half of their footprint. Strong performances from Cineworld, Odeon and Vue ahead of further expansion this week bodes well, as does the fact that multiplex venues that also carried The French Dispatch outperformed the earlier feature. Overall the multiplexes carrying Asteroid City exceeded their box office for The French Dispatch by 158%, albeit from a slightly wider footprint.

The film earned $700,000 and 92,000 admissions including previews on 199 screens in France, where Anderson lives. In terms of total weekend admissions this was the slowest box office session overall for the year-to-date in France, with the lowest Saturday of the year so far.

Asteroid City opened in Netherlands on $400,000 including previews for the filmmaker’s biggest ever weekend including previews, as well as the biggest opening day for an Anderson film on Thursday. The ensemble arrived in 78 locations, setting another record for the widest release for an Anderson film. The weekend was on par with The French Dispatch and Grand Budapest Hotel and 71% above Isle Of Dogs excluding previews. It ranked sixth.

In other records for Anderson, Hong Kong produced the biggest opening day for a Wes Anderson film on Thursday and the second biggest opening for the director this weekend on $75,000, some 15% ahead of The French Dispatch excluding previews. A $62,000 debut in Ukraine on 130 screens ranks as the filmmaker’s biggest opening weekend, while $55,000 including previews in the Czech Republic was the second biggest Anderson opening in the market.

Paramount/Skydance’s Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts crossed the $200m international mark over the weekend, adding $25.6m for $218.3m. It earned $37.2m globally to propel the running total to $341.2m.

Universal’s Fast X is nearing $700m worldwide after a $6.4m weekend haul boosted the tally to $689.3m, with $544.7m of that coming from international and $144.6m from North America in one of lowest hauls in the franchise thus far.