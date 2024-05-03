Autlook Filmsales has closed deals on Clin d’oeil films’ Hot Docs entry Drawing A Line and is continuing talks with buyers.

Sama Pana’s Belgium-Luxembourg feature has gone to RTS in Switzerland, TVO in Canada, TVC in Spain, and NHK in Japan. ARTE boarded the film during production, and is broadcasting the 52-minute version of the film.

Drawing A Line profiles the cartoonist and activist Rachita Taneja, who is facing charges of contempt of court by the Supreme Court of India for her webcomic Sanitary Panels, which addresses issues like corruption and misogyny through stick figures.

The film is one of six feature documentaries from the Draw For Change! series announced at 2023 Cannes Series and examines the consequential effects on Taneja’s art and activism.

On Friday Taneja received the 2024 Kofi Annan Courage in Cartooning Award of the Freedom Cartoonists Foundation at a ceremony in Geneva, Switzerland.

Autlook Films CEO Salma Abdalla said, “Drawing A Line profiles the courage of an artist whose work scrutinizes their surrounding world. This is exactly why the series Draw For Change! was created, and we are thrilled audiences worldwide will now be able to see the film for themselves.”

Hanne Phlypo, Estelle Robin You, Marion Guth, and François Le Gall produced and Salma Abdalla, Sigrid Dyekjaer of Real Lava served as executive producers.

Drawing A Line is presented by ARTE G.E.I.E., RTBF – Documentary Unit, VRT, and Clin d’oeil films, in co-production with a BAHN and Shelter Prod.