Aylin Tezel’s romance Falling Into Place is among 16 titles selected for the First Features competition at Estonia’s Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF, November 3-19).

The line-up comprises 11 world premieres and 5 international premieres.

German-Turkish actor Tezel, whose credits include 2019’s 7500, makes her directorial debut with Falling Into Place - a romance set between Scotland and London and starring Tezel, Chris Fulton and 2023 Screen Star of Tomorrow Rory Fleck Byrne. It recently world premiered at Filmfest Hamburg.



Also screening is Carolina Ingvarsson’s UK-produced drama Unmoored about a Swedish TV presenter who flees to the English moors after confronting her husband with accusations made against him. Ingvarsson’s short films have screened at Toronto, London and Tribeca.

Other titles include Kaveh Daneshmand’s Turkish-French production Endless Summer Syndrome, which won the Karlovy Vary IFF Works in Progress award last year. Edgar De Luque Jácome’s LGBTQ+ drama The Fisherman’s Daughter, winner of best international project prize in the Works in Progress section of Industry@Tallinn, was also selected.

The full Tallinn programme will be announced on October 27.

Tallinn First Features

*denotes world premiere

All, Or Nothing At All *(China)

dir: Jiajun ‘Oscar’ Zhang

Body Odyssey* (It/Switz)

dir: Grazia Tricarico

Cat Call (Hun)

dir: Rozália Szeleczki

Dilli Dark (Ind)

dir: Dibakar Das Roy

Endless Summer Syndrome (Czech/Fr)

dir: Kaveh Daneshmand

Falling Into Place (Ger)

dir: Aylin Tezel

Giant’s Kettle (Fin)

dirs: Markku Hakala & Mari Käki

Inpaintings* (Turk)

dir. Ozan Yoleri

Mo Mamma* (Est)

dir: Eeva Mägi

Mr. and Mrs. Stodola* (Czech/Slo)

dir: Petr Hátle

Tentigo* (Sri-Ind)

dir: Ilango Ram

The Fisherman’s Daughter* (Col-Puerto Rico-Dom Rep)

dir: Edgar de Luque Jácome

The Moon Is Upside Down* (NZ)

dir: Loren Taylor

The Quiet Maid* (Sp)

dir: Miguel Faus

Unmoored (UK)

dir: Carolina Ingvarsson

Vera And The Pleasure of Others* (Arg)

dirs: Romina Tamburello & Federico Actis