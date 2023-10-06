Aylin Tezel’s romance Falling Into Place is among 16 titles selected for the First Features competition at Estonia’s Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF, November 3-19).
The line-up comprises 11 world premieres and 5 international premieres.
German-Turkish actor Tezel, whose credits include 2019’s 7500, makes her directorial debut with Falling Into Place - a romance set between Scotland and London and starring Tezel, Chris Fulton and 2023 Screen Star of Tomorrow Rory Fleck Byrne. It recently world premiered at Filmfest Hamburg.
Also screening is Carolina Ingvarsson’s UK-produced drama Unmoored about a Swedish TV presenter who flees to the English moors after confronting her husband with accusations made against him. Ingvarsson’s short films have screened at Toronto, London and Tribeca.
Other titles include Kaveh Daneshmand’s Turkish-French production Endless Summer Syndrome, which won the Karlovy Vary IFF Works in Progress award last year. Edgar De Luque Jácome’s LGBTQ+ drama The Fisherman’s Daughter, winner of best international project prize in the Works in Progress section of Industry@Tallinn, was also selected.
The full Tallinn programme will be announced on October 27.
Tallinn First Features
*denotes world premiere
All, Or Nothing At All *(China)
dir: Jiajun ‘Oscar’ Zhang
Body Odyssey* (It/Switz)
dir: Grazia Tricarico
Cat Call (Hun)
dir: Rozália Szeleczki
Dilli Dark (Ind)
dir: Dibakar Das Roy
Endless Summer Syndrome (Czech/Fr)
dir: Kaveh Daneshmand
Falling Into Place (Ger)
dir: Aylin Tezel
Giant’s Kettle (Fin)
dirs: Markku Hakala & Mari Käki
Inpaintings* (Turk)
dir. Ozan Yoleri
Mo Mamma* (Est)
dir: Eeva Mägi
Mr. and Mrs. Stodola* (Czech/Slo)
dir: Petr Hátle
Tentigo* (Sri-Ind)
dir: Ilango Ram
The Fisherman’s Daughter* (Col-Puerto Rico-Dom Rep)
dir: Edgar de Luque Jácome
The Moon Is Upside Down* (NZ)
dir: Loren Taylor
The Quiet Maid* (Sp)
dir: Miguel Faus
Unmoored (UK)
dir: Carolina Ingvarsson
Vera And The Pleasure of Others* (Arg)
dirs: Romina Tamburello & Federico Actis
