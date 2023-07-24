Barbie’s North American debut has come in significantly higher than weekend estimates, earning a confirmed $162m over Friday to Sunday period to consolidate its status as the highest opening weekend of the year to date.

Oppenheimer too arrived higher than initially reported and opened on $82.4m in 3,610 for the biggest debut by an R-rated film in 2023 so far, ahead of John Wick: Chapter 4’s $73.8m – and the sixth biggest opening weekend of the year to date.

The one-two punch confirmed that the market can expand when there is high demand for more than one new release in the same weekend, which will give hope to industry observers cheering on the post-pandemic recovery.

Active in 4,43 theatres, Warner Bros’ record-breaking Barbie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling grossed $70.5m on Friday, $47.8m on Saturday and $43.7m on Sunday for a $38,181 average.

Besides scoring the biggest launch of 2023 and overtaking the $146.4m of The Super Mario Bros. Movie in April, Barbie set a number of box office records.

Great Gerwig’s smash produced the biggest opening weekend by a film directed by a woman (overtaking Captain Marvel’s $153.4m in 2019); the biggest debut from a non-sequel, non-remake in July (ahead of 2016’s The Secret Life Of Pets on $104.4m); and the biggest debut by a film based on a toy (beating 2011’s Transformers: Dark Of The Moon on $115.9m).

Barbie delivered Warner Bros’ biggest non-sequel, non-DC opening since It debuted in 2017 on $123.4m, and scored Warner Bros’ biggest advance sales on $49.5m.

The Warner Bros smash also delivered career-best debuts for Robbie (2016’s Suicide Squad, $133.7m), Gosling (2017’s Blade Runner 2049, $32.8m), and Gerwig (2019’s Little Women, $16.8m).

This was British filmmaker Christopher Nolan’s third best opening weekend behind The Dark Knight Rises ($160.9m) and The Dark Knight ($158.4m). Universal is also calling the third biggest debut for a biographical film behind American Sniper on $89.3m and The Passion Of The Christ on $83.8m.