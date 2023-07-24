The world premieres of Ellen Kuras’s biopic Lee starring Kate Winslet, Craig Gillespie’s GameStop meme craze drama Dumb Money, David Yates’s crime drama Pain Hustlers with Emily Blunt, and Michael Winterbottom’s thriller Shoshana are among Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) Galas and Special Presentations.

The festival unveiled a further 60 selections on Monday after previously announcing Taikia Waititi’s Searchlight Pictures underdog football story Next Goal Wins, and Ladj Ly’s Les Indésirables, and Atom Egoyan’s Seven Veils - both of which are available for the US. XYZ Films handles world sales on Seven Veils and Goodfellas is selling Les Indésirables.

All selections are subject to change. The ongoing Hollywood double strike has cast uncertainty over whether talent will attend fall festivals and TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey told Screen last week that he and his team are deep in talks “film by film, person by person” to ensure as many of the selections as possible attend the festival running September 7-17.

The first wave of TIFF selection features 37 world premieres, seven international premieres, 12 North American premieres, and four Canadian premieres. Bailey said the selections “showcase a rich tapestry of talent, vision, and storytelling” and said attendees should prepare themselves for a “star-studded festival, showcasing the best of global cinema for film lovers in September”.

Anna Kendrick (Woman Of The Hour, formerly The Dating Game), Michael Keaton (Knox Goes Away) and Chris Pine (Poolman) are three US stars and SAG-AFTRA members with feature directorial debuts receiving world premiere slots at TIFF. Kristin Scott Thomas makes her debut behind the camera on North Star starring Scarlett Johansson and Sienna Miller, and Viggo Mortensen returns for his second stint as director with The Dead Don’t Hurt after 2020 TIFF selection Falling.

The selection includes Unicorns from Sally El Hosaini (who directed TIFF 2022 opening film The Swimmers) and James Krishna Floyd; Anant Tucker’s mystery comedy The Critic with Gemma Arterton, Ben Barnes, Ian McKellen, Leslie Manville and March Strong; Mahalia Belo’s The End We Start From starring Jodie Comer and Benedict Cumberbatch; Thea Sharrock’s comedy Wicked Little Letters; and Dominic Savage’s drama Close To You starring Elliot Page.

There are world premieres for Tony Goldwyn with Ezra; Azazel Jacobs (French Exit, The Lovers) with His Three Daughters; Ning Hao’s (Breakup Buddies, No Man’s Land) The Movie Emperor; and Alex Gibney’s recently announced documentary In Restless Dreams: The Music Of Paul Simon.

An international premiere designation for Alexander Payne’s The Holdovers – which Focus features acquired at TIFF last year in a $30m worldwide deal – suggests a Telluride world premiere. Richard Linklater’s dark comedy Hitman gets a North American premiere, suggesting a Venice berth – at time of writing.

Fingernails, the Apple TV+ pick-up which like Pain Hustlers (Netflix) was one of two major Cannes market 2022 deals with streamers – gets its international premiere. Christos Nikou directed the sci-fi starring Current Emmy nominee Jeremy Allen White from Hulu’s The Bear, Jessie Buckley, and Riz Ahmed.

Flying the flag for Canada with world premieres besides Egoyan are: Chloé Robichaud and her drama Days Of Happiness; Sophie Dupuis with the queer romance Solo; Chelsea McMullan with ballet documentary Swan Song (Dogwoof handles sales) Leigh Brooks with his rock band documentary Hate To Love: Nickelback.

Rights are available on many of the first wave selections and TIFF’s role as a late summer sales market where buyers can see completed films is an important one that is growing in stature. Sellers often hold back US rights for big deals on completed films in Toronto.

Rocket Science, CAA Media Finance and UTA Independent Film Group represent sales on Lee, for example. AGC Studios has enjoyed robust international sales on Woman Of The Year, Poolman and Hitman and US rights are available on all three. US rights are available too on Keaton’s hitman thriller Knox Goes Away, which FilmNation sold internationally and ICM Partners and Verve Ventures jointly represents for the US.

Announcements from TIFF, Venice and Telluride will be watched closely in the coming days and weeks amid the strike. SAG-AFTRA strike rules prohibit talent from promoting films by struck companies and the rules over whether they can promote independent films are unclear at time of writing.

Directors can promote their films after Directors Guild Of America signed a new three-year contract with the studios and streamers. However it remains to be seen whether they, like actors from independent films should they be allowed to promote films, will do so or decline to perform publicity duties in solidarity with striking SAG-AFTRA and Writers Guild Of America members.

Last week MGM pulled Venice Film Festival opener Challengers and will announce its line-up tomorrow.

In theory there should be nothing to stop international talent from attending and performing promotional work if their films are not from struck companies.

GALA PRESENTATIONS 2023

*Previously announced

Concrete Utopia (S Kor)

Dir. Um Tae-Hwa

North American premiere

Dumb Money (US)

Dir. Craig Gillespie

World premiere

Fair Play (US)

Dir. Chloe Domont

International premiere

Flora And Son (Ire-US)

Dir. John Carney

Canadian premiere

Hate To Love: Nickelback (Can)

Dir. Leigh Brooks

World premiere

Lee (UK)

Dir. Ellen Kuras

World premiere

*Next Goal Wins (US)

Dir. Taika Waititi

World premiere

Nyad (US)

Dirs. Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin

International premiere

Punjab ’95 (India)

Dir. Honey Trehan

World premiere

Solo (Can)

Dir. Sophie Dupuis

World premiere



The End We Start From (UK)

Dir. Mahalia Belo

World premiere

The Movie Emperor (Chi)

Dir. Ning Hao

World Premiere

The New Boy (Aus)

Dir. Warwick Thornton

North American premiere





The Royal Hotel (Aus-UK)

Dir. Kitty Green

Canadian premiere

SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS

A Difficult Year (Fr)

Dirs.Éric Toledano and Olivier Nakache

International premiere

A Normal Family (SK)

Dir. Hur Jin-ho

World premiere

American Fiction (USA)

Dir. Cord Jefferson

World premiere

Anatomy Of A Fall (Fr)

Dir. Justine Triet

Canadian premiere

Close To You (Can-UK)

Dir. Dominic Savage

World Premiere



Days Of Happiness (Can)

Dir. Chloé Robichaud

World premiere

El Rapto (Arg)

Dir. Daniela Goggi

North American premiere



Ezra (US)

Dir. Tony Goldwyn

World premiere

Fingernails (US)

Dir. Christos Nikou

International premiere

Four Daughters (Fr-Tun-Ger-Sau)

Dir. Kaouther Ben Hania

North American premiere

His Three Daughters (US)

Dir.Azazel Jacobs

World premiere

Hitman (US)

Dir. Richard Linklater

North American premiere

In Restless Dreams: The Music Of Paul Simon (US)

Dir. Alex Gibney

World premiere

Kidnapped (It-Fr-Ger)

Dir. Marco Bellocchio

North American premiere

Knox Goes Away (US)

Dir. Michael Keaton

World premiere

La Chimera (It-Fr-Swi)

Dir. Alice Rohrwacher

North American premiere

Last Summer (Fr)

Dir. Catherine Breillat

North American premiere

*Les Indésirables (Fr)

Dir. Ladj Ly

World premiere

Memory (US-Mex)

Dir. Michel Franco

North American premiere

Monster (Jap)

Dir. Kore-eda Hirokazu

North American premiere

Mother Couch (USA)

Dir. Niclas Larsson

World Premiere

North Star (UK)

Dir. Kristin Scott Thomas

World premiere

One Life (UK)

Dir. James Hawes

World premiere

Pain Hustlers (US)

Dir. David Yates

World premiere

Poolman (US)

Dir. Chris Pine

World premiere

Reptite (US)

Dir. Grant Singer

World premiere

Rustin (US)

Dir. George C. Wolfe

International premiere

*Seven Veils (Can)

Dir. Atom Egoyan

World Premiere



Shoshana (UK-It)

Dir. Michael Winterbottom

World premiere

Sing Sing (US)

Dir. Greg Kwedar

World premiere

Smugglers (SK)

Dir. Ryoo Seung-wan

North American premiere

Swan Song (Can)

Dir. Chelsea McMullan

World premiere

The Beast (Fr-Can)

Dir. Bertrand Bonello

North American premiere

The Burial (US)

Dir. Maggie Betts

World premiere

The Convert (Aus-NZ)

Dir. Lee Tamahori

World premiere

The Critic UK)

Dir. Anand Tucker

World premiere

The Dead Don’t Hurt (Mex-Can-Den)

Dir. Viggo Mortensen

World premiere

The Holdovers (US)

Dir. Alexander payne

International premiere

The Peasants (Pol-Ser-Lith)

Dirs. DK Welchman, Hugh Welchman

World premiere

The Zone Of Interest (UK-Pol-US)

Dir. Jonathan Glazer

Canadian premiere

Together 99 (Swe-Den)

Dir. Lukas Moodysson

World premiere

Unicorns (UK-US-Swe)

Dirs. Sally El Hosaini, James Krishna Floyd

World premiere

Sales title - International rights available

Uproar (NZ)

Dirs. Paul Middleditch, Hamish Bennett

World premiere

Wicked Little Letters (UK)

Dir. Thea Sharrock

World premiere

Wildcat (US)

Dir. Ethan Hawke

International premiere

Woman Of The Hour (US)

Dir. Anna Kendrick

World premiere