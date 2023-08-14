Worldwide box office Aug 11-13, 2023

Rank Film (distributor) 3-day (world) 3-day (world) 3-day (int’l) Cume (int’l) Territories 1. No More Bets (various) $87.9m $231.9m $87.9m $231.9m 1 2. Barbie (Warner Bros) $78.8m $1.18bn $45.1m $657.6m 76 3. Meg 2: The Trench (Warner Bros) $56.4m $256.9m $43.7m $202.8m 76 4. Oppenheimer (Universal) $50.7m $649m $31.9m $384.8m 80 5. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (Paramount) $26.2m $94.7m $10.4m $21.9m 48 6. Creation Of The Gods: Part 1 (various) $23.9m $275.6m $23.9m $275.6m 1 7. Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One (Paramount) $15.6m $522.5m $10.9m $362.9m 68 8. Gran Turismo: Based On A True Story (Sony) $10.7m $10.7m $10.7m $10.7m 30 9. Talk To Me (A24) $9.8m $47.1m $4.7m $15.7m 35 10. Concrete Utopia (various) $9.6m $9.7m $9.6m $9.7m 3

Credit: Comscore. All figures are estimates.

’No More Bets’ rules global box office in China launch

Shen Ao’s Chinese crime story added $87.9m in China to surge to $31.9m and made good use of the gradual decline in the box office power of a couple of notable Hollywood exports in their fourth session.

No More Bets is forecast by Mayan to reach $500m, which would make it China’s biggest hit of the summer.

Ning Hao (Crazy Alien) is executive producer and the film stars stars Zhang Yixing and Gina Chen Jim in the story of a programmer and a model who lured overseas with the promise of high-paying work only to be forced into a fraudulent online gambling operation.

Other notable Chinese films in the global top 10 were Creation Of The Gods: Part 1 from director Wuershan, which marks the first In the fantasy Fengshen Trilogy. It added $3.9m for a $275.6m running total.

South Korean earthquake action title Concrete Utopia Squid Game and produced by Climax Studio (Hellbound, DP for Netflix) opened on $9.6m in three markets for an early $9.7m global tally.

Lotte Entertainment has licensed Concrete Utopia to 152 markets. Um Tae-hwa directed.

Billion dollar ‘Barbie’ marches on

In its fourth weekend the Warner Bros smash remained a potent force, pulling in a confirmed $79.5m global box office to boost the running total to an eye-popping $1.187bn. Seventy-five international markets generated $45.7m in a decent 46% weekend-on-weekend drop for $660.6m.

Greta Gerwig’s Mattel adaptation starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling ranks as the highest grossing live-action global release by a solo female director, overtaking Captain Marvel, which was co-directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck.

It is now Warner Bros’ second biggest global release of all time behind Aquaman and has entered the studio’s all-time top 10 pantheon at number eight.

Additionally, Barbie ranks as the highest Warner Bros release in 27 markets including the UK, where it achieved the considerable task of out-grossing Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows: Part 2 to stand at $101.2m or £78.2m.

Other record territories for the studio include Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Argentina, and Poland.

Barbie debuted on $1.9m in UAE, where it doubled the opening weekend of Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny and came in 58% ahead of Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3. The Saudi launch produced $1.9m as well, opening 211% ahead of Indiana Jones 5; and in Japan the film opened on $1.3m on 651 screens.

The UK is the top market, followed by Australia on $47.3m, Germany on $42.1m, and France on $36.4m.

Universal’s ‘Oppenheimer’ nears $650m worldwide

NBCUniversal Studio Group chairman and chief content officer Donna Langley made a big play when she and her executive team pursued Christopher Nolan and lured him and Oppenheimer away from Warner Bros and how it has paid off. The three-hour awards contender has reached $648m worldwide following a $49.8m fourth weekend.

The Cillian Murphy-led tale of the father of the atom bomb J. Robert Oppenheimer now ranks as Nolan’s biggest release ever in 50 markets. That is no mean feat considering the British filmmaker’s track record of making ostensibly more commercial fare like his Dark Knight Batman trilogy and Leo DiCaprio thriller Inception. It ranks as his biggest non-superhero film in 63 markets.

Fired up by a $31m weekend in 79 international territories, Oppenheimer now stands at $383.8m internationally. It opened in Vietnam on $432,000 for the biggest opening weekend for Nolan and the biggest opening weekend market share of all time by Imax, illustrating the large screen format’s turbo-charged trajectory.

Indeed Imax overall generated $4.6m for a $58.7m international running total, pushing to number four in the Imax international charts based on like-for-like markets.

The UK sits atop the leaderboard on $58.3m, followed by Germany on $35.2m, France on $28m, Australia on $21m, India on $17.7m, and Mexico on $16.8m.

’Gran Turismo’ cruises to $10.7m in first international wave for Sony

Sony’s Gran Turismo: Based On A True Story launched in 30 markets on a so-so $10.7m. The underdog sports drama from Neill Blompkamp based on the PlayStation race simulator arrived in France on $2.3m, the UK on $1.3m, and Australia and Germany on $1pm apiece. 2017 Screen Star of Tomorrow Archie Madekwe, David Harbour and Orlando Bloom.

With no A-list stars yet a renowned gaming property to its name, Sony executives are hoping the film will build through word of mouth.

Gran Turismo is set to open in Brazil and Mexico on August 24, China on September 1, Japan on September 15, and Italy and South Korea on September 20. The North American release was postponed from August 11 to August 25 due to the actors strike and the studio has been orchestrating previews to generate buzz.

Screen Gems/Stage 6 Films/Blumhouse’s Insidious: The Red Door stands at an excellent $185.8m worldwide, of which $104.2m comes from the international arena following a $1m session in 58 markets. It ranks as the highest grossing entry in the franchise internationally and globally and second in North America only to an unadjusted $83.6m set by Insidious: Chapter 2 a decade ago.