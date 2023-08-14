Juan Pablo González and Sergio Castro San Martín are among the filmmakers returning for San Sebastian’s Europe-Latin America Co-Production forum, which runs from September 25-27.

Mexican filmmaker González is back with Agua Caliente after his first work Dos Estaciones went on to win the best acting award for lead actor Teresa Sánchez in the world cinema dramatic competition at Sundance, following its participation in the forum in 2019 and WIP Latam in 2022. Agua Caliente is co-directed with Ana Isabel Fernández de Alba.

Chile’s Sergio Castro San Martín returns, after previously being selected for the forum with The Saddest Goal in 2017 and for WIP Latam with The Mud Woman in 2014.

Participating for the first time in San Sebastian are Florencia Colman with Nostalgia From The Future; Lucila Mariani with The Days Off; Alice Stamato and Val Hidalgo with Red Nest; and Génesis Valenzuela with Three Bullets.

Daniela Abad Lombana makes a first visit to San Sebastian with her debut fiction feature, These Were All The Fields, as will Ezequiel Yanco for The Reserve.

Producer Bárbara Sarasola-Day makes her San Sebastian debut as a director with Little War, having previously attended the festival as producer of films such as award-winning official selection title Rojo in 2018 by Benjamín Naishtat, and attends this year as producer of Puán, directed by María Alché and Naishtat, which competes in official selection.

The biggest prize available is the best project award, with the majority producer of the winning film being awarded €10,000. Last year’s winner was Six Months In The Pink And Blue Building, directed by Bruno Santamaría and produced by Guillermo Ortiz of Mexico’s Ojo de Vaca.

The festival takes place from September 22-30.

San Sebastian Europe-Latin America Co-production Forum

Agua Caliente (Mex)

Dir. Juan Pablo Gonzalez, Isabel Fernandez De Alba

Prod. Sin Sitio Cine

The Message (Arg)

Dir. Ivan Fund

Prod. Rita Cine

I’m Fine (Chile)

Dir. Alicia Scherson

Prod. Globo Rojo Films

Fauna (Uruguay)

Dir. Federico Vieroj

Prod. Cinekdoque

The Reserve (Arg-Mex-Sp)

Dir. Ezequiel Yanco

Prod. No Ficcion

Little War (Arg-Neth)

Dir. Barbara Sarasola-Day

Prod. Pucara Cine SRL

The Days Off (Arg-Bra)

Dir. Lucila Mariani

Prod. Maravillacine

A Thousand Pieces (Chile-Arg-Ger)

Dir. Sergio Castro San Martin

Prod. Latente Films

Red Nest (Bra)

Dirs. Alice Stamato, Val Hidalgo

Prod. Plato Filmes

Nostalgia From The Future (Uruguay-Arg)

Dir. Florencia Colman

Prod. Tarkio Film



Okonomiyaki (Bra-Chile-Fr)

Dir. Gabe Klinger

Prod. Raccord Produçõe

These Were All Fields (Col)

Dir. Daniela Abad Lombana

Prod. La Selva Cine SAS

Three Bullets (Sp-Dom Rep)

Dir. Genesis Valenzuela

Prod. Colectivo Cinematografico 81

Three Dark Knights (Sp-Chile)

Dir. Theo Court

Prod. El Viaje Films

A Loose End (Uruguay)

Dir. Daniel Hendler

Prod. Cordon Films