Anwen Griffiths has been snapped up by BBC Film to be its head of legal and business affairs.

Griffiths, who is currently a partner at media law firm Lee & Thompson, will lead all BBC Film’s business affairs activities, managing the legal team, liaising with and supporting producers of BBC Film titles and forging partnerships with financiers, distributors and sales agents across the UK and international industry. She takes up the role on April 15.

She is also a BFI governor and has a background in film production with over 25 years of experience advising across all legal and commercial aspects of production and finance in independent film, previously working in-house at the BFI and as a board member of Ffilm Cymru Wales for six years, where she was also vice-chair.

Griffiths takes the reins from Geraldine Atlee who is now the BBC’s head of business, scripted content, with a remit spanning drama, comedy and film at the BBC.

“Supporting the sustainability and growth of British film has been a passion of mine for many years. I am absolutely delighted to have this opportunity to join Eva Yates and the team and to support the extraordinary work that BBC Film do in the furtherance of our film and storytelling culture, particularly at such a crucial time for independent film in the UK,” said Griffiths.

“Anwen is joining BBC Film at a critical moment for the UK’s independent film sector and there is no one better placed to support our industry and the BBC’s vital role within it,” added BBC Film director Eva Yates. “She brings business savvy, legal expertise and a real passion for supporting talent across the UK and will be a huge asset as we look to grow the success of BBC Film within this dynamic and ever-changing industry.”