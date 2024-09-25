Fresh from Hulu’s acquisition of Toronto opening film Nutcrackers, Ben Stiller and Rivulet Films are lining up pickleball comedy The Dink to star Jake Johnson, Mary Steenburgen, and Ed Harris, with supporting roles for Stiller and tennis great Andy Roddick.

Principal photography is set to begin in Los Angeles in November, setting up the project as a potential AFM sales title. Josh Greenbaum, who helmed awards season documentary contender Will & Harper and the upcoming Spaceballs sequel for MGM, will direct the original screenplay from Sean Clements.

The Dink centres on a washed-up tennis pro played by Johnson, who starred in Safety Not Guaranteed and Self Reliance, as a man on a mission to save a club in crisis and win his father’s respect. In order to do so, he must break a solemn vow and do the one thing he swore he would never do – play pickleball.

John Lesher and Ben Stiller are producing through their Red Hour Films alongside Rivulet’s Rob Paris and Mike Witherill. Johnson will also serve as a producer.

Rivulet will fully finance the production and the company’s senior strategic advisor Rick Steele will serve as executive producer alongside Clements and Greenbaum.