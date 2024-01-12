The Berlinale Co-Production Market has selected 10 books with potential for screen adaptations that it will present to the industry, in its Books at Berlinale development strand.

The selected titles include the upcoming A Poisoner’s Tale, the debut fiction novel from UK writer Cathryn Kemp, due for publication through Penguin Random House on July 11, 2024.

Set in 17th-century Rome, the historical novel is a dark, feminist retelling of notorious Italian poisoner Giulia Tofana.

First launched in 2006, this year’s Books at Berlinale strand received almost 100 submissions from publishers and agents from over 30 countries. Nine of the 10 selected authors are women.

30 of the submissions came from Italy, the European Film Market’s Country in Focus for 2024. One was selected – Valentina Mastroianni’s Cesare’s Story, about a mother’s strength amid her son’s significant health challenges.

The books will be presented by author Syd Atlas to 150 film producers and other industry professionals at the Berlin House of Representatives on Sunday, February 18. Networking and matchmaking sessions will follow the presentations. Registration for participation in the event is open until February 9.

The Berlinale has also selected German filmmaker Edgar Reitz as the recipient of its honorary Berlinale Camera award.

The Co-Production Market selected its 2024 projects earlier this week, with titles including Sally Potter’s Alma.

Books at Berlinale 2024

The Secret Of Nox: Light, Shadow – Bat Rats! [vol. 1] (Ger) wri. Claudia Scharf

Me: In-Between (Ger) wri. Julya Rabinowich

White Clouds (Ger) wri. Yande Seck

Cesare’s Story (It) wri. Valentina Mastroianni

Dissident Club (Fr) wri. Taha Siddiqui; illustrator. Hubert Maury

History’s Angel (Sing) wri. Anjum Hasan

Everything For Jo (Switz) wri. Simone Meier

A Poisoner’s Tale (UK) wri. Cathryn Hemp

The Arora Investigation Series: Cold as Hell (Ice) wri. Lilja Sigudardottir

Xerox / Hard Copy (Neth) wri. Fien Veldman