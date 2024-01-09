The 2024 Berlinale has selected 34 feature film projects for its Co-Production Market, including Sally Potter’s Alma.
The festival has also chosen 202 Berlinale Talents, and 14 titles for its Forum Special strand.
Scroll down for the full list of Co-Production Market projects
The 34 feature projects in the Co-Production Market hail from 27 countries, and were selected from 318 submissions – a slight increase on 2023.
Potter’s Alma follows a family battling survivor guilt and sibling rivalries while on an expedition to scatter the ashes of an archaeologist. It will be produced by Christopher Sheppard and Lucie Wenigerova for Potter and Sheppard’s UK company Adventure Pictures, with the UK’s Sixteen Films.
It is selected in the Berlinale Directors section of the Market, alongside Babatunde Apalowo’s Londoner, a co-production between Nigeria’s Polymath Pictures, and the UK’s Cato Street Productions and Sixteen Films.
Eighteen of the 34 projects are already partly financed with budgets between €600,000 and €5m. Titles include Screaming Girl by Ukrainian filmmaker Antonio Lukich, whose previous feature Luxembourg, Luxembourg was in Horizons at Venice Film Festival in 2022. Ukraine’s ForeFilms is producing Screaming Girl.
Also selected is Kateryna Gornostai’s Antonivka, produced by Ukraine’s Moon Man and Lithuania’s Just a Moment. Gornostai’s Stop-Zemlia won the Crystal Bear for best film in Berlin’s Generation 14plus section in 2021.
The selection includes My Hands, the debut feature of Irish filmmaker Eoin Heaney, produced by Ireland’s Feline Films.
“Powerfully, and on a new level, these projects echo the issues that currently occupy people’s minds: home and migration, parenthood and the fear of commitment, political and social conflicts – many topics are reflected in a number of projects with diverse approaches. Current political conflicts are sometimes examined through the lens of the past or alternatively, in visions of the future,” said Martina Bleis, head of the Co-Production Market.
The Market will organise over 1,500 one-to-one meetings during the Berlinale, to expand the projects’ co-production, sales and funding possibilities.
Talents
The festival has also selected 202 filmmakers for its Berlinale Talents development programme, running from February 17-22. The 202 filmmakers come from 68 countries, and were chosen from a record 3,832 applicants from 131 countries.
Selected filmmakers include Estonia’s Anna Hints, whose Smoke Sauna Sisterhood won the European Documentary prize at last year’s European Film Awards.
116 of the Talents are women, with 76 men and 10 non-binary people. The theme of this year’s Talents is ‘Common Tongues – Speaking Out in the Language of Cinema’.
The festival has also renewed its partnership with Mastercard for a further three years to support Berlinale Talents.
The 14 repertory titles in the Forum Special strand are predominantly documentary films, programmed around what the festival calls ‘playful approaches to resisting slence and forgetting’. 10 of the films are by the late Austrian filmmaker Maria Lassnig, ranging from her 1970 feature Encounter, to 1992’s The Ballad Of Maria Lassnig, made with Hubert Sielecki.
The 2024 Berlinale runs from February 15-25.
Berlinale Co-Production Market 2024 projects
- The Side Effects Of Trusting Life (Leb) dir. Ahmad Ghossein
- A Woman Builds (Sing-Jap-Tai) dirs. Huang Ji, Ryuji Otsuka
- Next Apparition (Arg-Uru) dir. Julieta Amalric
- My Hands (Ire) dir. Eoin Heaney
- Screaming Girl (Ukr) dir. Antonio Lukich
- To The Wedding (Can) dir. Andrea Pallaoro
- Idda’s Breath (It) dir. Irene Dionisio
- Divorce During The War (Lith) dir. Andrius Blazevicius
- Last Trip (Ger) dir. Ziad Kalthoum
- Antonivka (Ukr-Lith) dir. Kateryna Gornostai
- Marriage By Abduction (Ger) dir. Sophia Mocorrea
- Ich bin Marika (Hun) dir. Hajni Kis
- To Die On Your Feet (Chile) dir. Maria Paz Gonzalez
- Remains Of Life (Bul) dir. Sevda Shishmanova
- Folk Play (Ser) dir. Mirjana Karanovic
- Fragments Of This Beauty (Tur) dir. Burak Cevik
- Burnings (Swe) dir. Jerry Carlsson
- The Girl With The Leica (It) dir. Alina Marazzi
Berlinale Directors Projects
- Alma (UK) dir. Sally Potter
- Twist The Rabbit (Cze-Slovakia) dir. Mira Fornay
- Londoner (Nig-UK) dir. Babatunde Apalowo
World Cinema Market Project
- Zone | Myths (Ger) dir. Daria Yurkevich
Rotterdam-Berlinale Express
- The Diplomats (Switz) dir. Andreas Fontana
- Hold Time For Me (Ger) dir. Fradique
Talent Project Market projects, Producer Talents
- Eau de Colony (It) dir. Veronica Spedicati; producer: Giorgio Gucci
- So The Lovers Could Come Out Again (Leb) dir. George Peter Barbari; producer: Christelle Younes
- Silence Sometimes (US-Sp) dir. Alvaro Robles; producer: Mireia Vilanova
- Bad Gays (Switz) dir. Loic Hobi; producer Michael Graf
- Pogana (Cro) dir. David Kapac; producer Rea Rajcic
- The Numbered Days (Arg-Sp) dir. Agustina San Martin; producer: Maximiliano Monzon
- Uptight Ass (Ser) dir. Matija Gluscevic; producer: Carna Vucinic
- Astana Internet Stars (Kaz) dir. Assel Aushakimova; producer: Assel Aushakimova
- More Than A Hug (Swe) dir. Christian Zetterberg; producer: Liselotte Persson
- Little Lying Wild (US-Bel) dir. Samantha Aldana; producer: Valerie Steinberg
Company Matching Programme
- Hobab, Swe
- Momo Film Co., Sing
- Paradise City, UK-Fr
- Special Touch Studios, Fr
- Ukbar Filmes, Por
No comments yet