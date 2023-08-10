Berlinale Talents has appointed Nikola Joetze as project manager, taking over from the departing Christine Trostrum.

Joetze will take up the role on September 1; with Trostrum remaining on the team until October 31 to ensure a smooth handover.

Formerly in charge of event management at the European Film Awards, Joetze will oversee the projects selected for the Talents programme, which invites 200 emerging film professionals to the Berlinale every year.

She will work alongside programme manager Florian Weghorn on the talent development initiative.

Joetze, who is currently completing personal and business coach training, was recently project coordinator of Driving The Human, a Berlin-based project building collaborations between science, technology and art.

“Nikola has known Berlinale Talents since the beginning and has had contact with us and many of the Talents on our way towards today’s global film community,” said a statement from Berlinale management duo Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian.

Berlinale Talents was founded in 2003 as a platform for film students; it has developed into a 10,000-strong community of filmmakers, offering year-round fellowships as well as the main February meetings.