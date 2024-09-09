The Latin American premiere of Christopher Andrews’ TIFF selection Bring Them Down starring Barry Keoghan and a screening of Mathieu Kassovitz’s 1995 modern classic La Haine feature in the 20th Monterrey International Film Festival line-up.

Running September 25-October 2, the festival in northern Mexico led by general manager Diana Cobos brings Cannes, Sundance and Berlin selections in its World Highlights strand, including the Latin American premieres of Piero Messina’s Another End starring Gael Garcia Bernal, and Sugercane by Emily Kassie and Julian Brave NoiseCat.

The festival includes the Monterrey Classics section with screenings of Wim Wenders’ Paris, Texas, Carlos Saura’s Cría Cuervos, Federico Curiel’s Maria Isabel, and La Haine.

A Women in Cinema Showcase includes the Mexican premiere of Ariane Louis-Seize’s Vampira Humanista Busca Suicida, while the world premieres of Rubén Villa’s Fragmentos de Olvido and Carnalismo by José Luis Cano screens in the Mexican Fiction Feature and Mexican Documentary Feature Film programmes.

The festival is expanding its industry section to encompass WiP Monterrey and Pro Meetings. Competition prizes will see LABO offer full post-production services for one feature, and a sound mixing award provided by Hasan Estudio.