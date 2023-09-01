The British Urban Film Festival (BUFF) is taking place outside of London for the first time in its 18-year history, with the festival unspooling in Leeds and Halifax this October.

Opening weekend takes place in Leeds on October 14 and 15, before continuing in Halifax on October 20.

The awards ceremony will take place at Crossley Gallery in Dean Clough Mills.

Last year’s edition took place at Rich Mix in east London, with previous editions held at south London cinema, Peckhamplex.

The relocation chimes with the West Yorkshire region’s recent cultural celebrations, with Leeds hosting its own year of culture in 2023 (its bid to be the European capital of culture was scuppered after the UK left the European Union), and Calderdale (the borough in which Halifax is situated) hosting its own year of culture in 2024.

Emmanuel Anyiam-Osigwe, co-chair and founder of the British Urban Film Festival, said: “As a proud parent, it’s great to see something that you give birth to, flourishing and maturing with every passing year and after 18 years, BUFF is finally spreading its wings and starting a new life away from the nation’s capital. I’m excited to see what lies in store for the film festival as it approaches its 20th birthday in 2025.”