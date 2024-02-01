Brighton-based distributor Bulldog Film Distribution has acquired all UK-Ireland rights on two UK genre features, planning theatrical releases in 2024 on both.

Dan Pringle’s Die Before You Die is a dramatic thriller following a hot-headed online influencer who finds himself trapped six feet underground after an internet challenge goes awry. Ziad Abaza stars in the film, which he co-wrote with Pringle; Adam Merrifield produced it for White Lantern.

Die Before You Die will have its world premiere at Manchester International Film Festival on March 23. The cast also includes Mim Shaikh, Priya Blackburn and Harry Reid. Bulldog previously worked with Pringle and Merrifield on 2016 horror K-Shop.

Bulldog has also picked up horror The Moor, the feature debut of director-producer Chris Cronin, written and produced by Paul Thomas and produced by Pawel Pracz. The Moor follows a woman who is approached by the father of her murdered childhood friend, to help investigate the haunted moor he believes to be his son’s final resting place.

Sophia La Porta and David Edward-Robertson star, alongside Elizabeth Dormer-Phillips, Bernard Hill, Vicki Hackett and Mark Peachey. The film debuted at London’s FrightFest last year, and will also play at Manchester next month.

Bulldog’s recent slate includes Argentinian mystery Trenque Lauquen and US comedy The Civil Dead.