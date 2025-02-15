UK-France sales agent Alief has closed a suite of deals on Toronto Discovery supernatural drama Horizonte, directed by Colombian Caméra d’Or winner Cesar Augusto Acevedo.

Sales include Bobine Films (France), Mooov Film Distribution (Belgium and Netherlands) and Tarantula Distribution (Luxembourg), all with theatrical releases set for April. Doc:co Films will release in Colombian cinemas from June.

A mother and her long-lost son journey through war-torn Colombia seeking redemption. Paulina García and Claudio Cataño star. Producers are Colombia’s Inercia and France’s Cine-Sud Promotion, with co-producers Chile’s Quijote, Luxembourg-based Tarantula, France’s In Vivo Films and Unafilm, Germany.

Acevedo directed Land And Shade, which won the Caméra d’Or at Cannes in 2015.