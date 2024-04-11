Charades has taken international sales rights to Hiroshi Okuyama’s feature My Sunshine and will kick off sales for the Un Certain Regard 2024-selected feature in Cannes.

Set on a small Japanese island centred on the changing seasons, My Sunshine follows two children who are complete opposites who decide to train together to form a figure-skating duo as their feelings for each other grow throughout the winter.

The film is the director’s follow-up to his debut feature Jesus about a young boy who leaves Tokyo to attend a Christian school in the countryside, which earned Okuyama the new directors award at the 2018 San Sebastian film festival.

My Sunshine is produced by Japan’s Tokyo Theaters (which is also distributing the film locally), Onoda: 10,000 Nights In The Jungle producers Asahi Shimbun and France’s Comme des Cinémas, which has credits including Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s Cannes Competition title Asako I & II and Naomi Kawase’s Still The Water.

Art House Films will distribute My Sunshine in France. Music group Humbert Humbert is behind the score while the film’s cast includes Sosuke Ikematsu, Keitatsu Koshiyama and Kiara Nakanishi.