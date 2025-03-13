XYZ Films has hired Chloë Grace Moretz to star in serial killer thriller The Edge Of Normal marking the English-language debut of Piggy director Carolta Pereda, Screen has confirmed.

Production is scheduled to begin in spring on the adaptation of Carla Norton’s novel of the same name. The story follows Reeve LeClaire, who is still haunted from the time she was held captive as a teenager by a sadistic man, and is pulled into a game of cat-and-mouse when her psychiatrist asks her to mentor a newly rescued survivor.

Matt Venne (Dexter: Resurrection, Test Drive) wrote the screenplay, with revisions by Lori Evans Taylor (Final Destination: Bloodlines.

XYZ Films is producing and financing with funding from IPR.VC. Vanishing Angle will produce alongside Andrew Deane and Ava Jamshidi for Industry Entertainment.

Moretz most recently starred in The Peripheral for Amazon, and will next be seen in Michael Showalter’s Oh What Fun opposite Michelle Pfeiffer and Felicity Jones for Amazon MGM Studios, and Joey Powers’ Love Language.

Pereda is a bilingual writer-director based in Spain whose debut feature Piggy (Cerdita) premiered at the Sundance in 2022 and was released by Magnolia Pictures. She has worked in television for 20 years, most notably with Money Heist creator Alex Pina.