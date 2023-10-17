GKids has unveiled the English voice cast of Hayao Miyazaki’s The Boy And The Heron including Christian Bale, Florence Pugh, Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe.

Dave Bautista, Gemma Chan, Mark Hamill, and Karen Fukuhara round out the roster on the dubbed version of the story about a teenage boy mourning his mother who enters a magical realm, which marks Studio Ghibli co-founder Miyazaki’s first feature film in 10 years.

Luca Padovan joins the cast as Mahito Maki, and Mamoudou Athie, Tony Revolori, and Dan Stevens are featured as the Parakeets.

GKids handled casting and produced the English version in consultation with Studio Ghibli, with ADR direction by Michael Sinterniklaas at NYAV Post, and English script adaptation by Stephanie Sheh.

The English language dub was produced in accordance with the SAG-AFTRA Foreign Dubbing Agreement.

GKids will release The Boy And The Heron in the US and Canada on December 8 in both the original Japanese and English-language versions. Previews will start on November 22,

The film opened in Japan prior to its international premiere at Toronto International Film Festival and its US premiere in New York Film Festival. The European premiere was the opening night of San Sebastian International Film Festival, and the UK premiere took place at BFI London Film Festival.

The Boy And The Heron will be presented in Imax at LA’s Chinese Theater on October 18 as Opening Night of the Animation is Film Festival.