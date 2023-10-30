Cornerstone has secured key deals for Daniel Kokotajlo’s UK feature Starve Acre, starring Matt Smith and Morfydd Clark.

The film has sold to North America (Brainstorm Media), UK-Ireland (BFI Distribution), Germany and Switzerland (X Verleih), former Yugoslavia (Blitz), Poland (Galapagos), Middle East (Front Row), Japan (Klockworx) and airlines (Terry Steiner).

Starve Acre had its world premiere at BFI London Film Festival earlier this month. Set in 1970s rural England, the film is a folk horror in which a couple’s idyllic family life is thrown into turmoil when their son starts acting out of character.

The film is written and directed by Kokotajlo, based on Andrew Michael Hurly’s book. It was developed by BBC Film, and funded by Access Entertainment with BBC Film and the BFI.

It is the second feature from 2015 Screen Star of Tomorrow Kokotajlo, after 2017’s Apostasy, for which he won the IWC Schaffhausen Filmmaker Bursary award.

Cornerstone is handling sales for remaining territories at this week’s American Film Market (AFM). The company’s AFM slate also includes Mike Leigh’s untitled 2023 project, Polly Steel’s romance Four Letters Of Love, Euros Lyn’s vampire black comedy The Radleys and two Kiah Roache-Turner films, Beast Of War and Sting.