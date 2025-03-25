Creative UK has called for urgent reforms for freelancers working in the creative industries, identifying five areas for where change is needed.

Research with freelancers by Creative UK found nearly two-thirds (64%) of respondents had experienced low or unfair pay in their careers. And with 1,272 responses from freelancers, over 300 of whom work in film and TV, the Forging Freelance Futures report makes policy recommendations designed to better support freelancers.

The five areas identified for reform are:

Developing talent - revisions to the curriculum, careers advice and continuous professional development opportunities for freelancers.

Work and pay practices - the extension of sick pay and parental leave to freelancers, and addressing the issue of low pay.

Payment protection - strengthening requirements for prompt payment practices to safeguard against late payments and financial instability.

Planning for the future - tailored financial products and pension schemes that accommodate the unique needs of freelancers.

Championing freelancers across government - appointing a Freelancer Commissioner within the government to drive action and improve working conditions.

Nearly two-thirds (64%) of survey respondents reported experiencing low or unfair pay in their careers – while an overwhelming majority reported that late payments impacted their ability to meet everyday payments and bills.

Additionally 66% of respondents indicated that since Covid-19 there has been a reduction in freelance work while the survey also reported that freelancers are facing heightened challenges due to the increase in AI technology.

These challenges are being compounded by structural inequalities, with ‘tokenism’ emerging as a recurring theme from ethnic minority respondents. They said their inclusion in projects felt performative rather than substantive and expressed concerns that they were hired to meet targets rather than the value of their contributions.

Disabled freelancers reported they were often excluded by inaccessible application processes and a lack of workplace adjustments, while working class respondents said they were less likely to secure sustainable careers due to financial precarity, reliance on unpaid work and limited industry connections.

Creative UK echoed industry calls for the appointment of a freelance commissioner, who would drive cross-government action to improve freelancers’ working conditions and recognise their role in the UK’s £125bn creative economy.

Caroline Norbury, chief executive of Creative UK, said: “The Covid-19 pandemic changed so much about all of our working lives – but this is especially true for freelancers. As this report lays out, many who work in this way have found opportunities to be more precarious than ever. We need to find ways to better support this vital part of the creative workforce – and to create new systems in a post-Covid world.

“This means adapting provision within both the public and private sector to ensure it is more fit for purpose, incentivising the creation of new products and services that support the freelance workforce, and in the process, unlocking the potential of an expert, committed, agile and flexible workforce. It’s vital that we get this right – for creatives, and for the wider economy.”

Philippa Childs, head of Bectu, reiterated her previous call for a dedicated advocate for freelancers in government and willingness to engage with it on the creation of a freelance commissioner.

She added: “Freelancers are critical to the UK economy and to the future of our world-leading creative industries. But they face a unique set of challenges and continue to get a raw deal, battling the ebbs and flows of the business cycle and lacking many of the protections that employees enjoy. The government must recognise these challenges and be proactive in addressing them if this significant part of the UK workforce is to thrive.”

This story first appeared on Screen’s sister site Broadcast.