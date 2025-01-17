After two postponements due to the LA wildfires, the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards will take place on February 7.

US comedian Chelsea Handler hosts the ceremony at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, which will air live on E! at 4pm PT and stream the following day on Peacock.

The event was pushed back from January 12 and then from January 26. Conclave and Wicked lead the nominations on 11 each.

The AFI Awards have been rescheduled for February 6. AFI president and CEO Bob Gazzale said, “With the encouragement of the community, we will gather our honorees at the AFI Awards luncheon on Thursday, February 6.

“The spirit of this private event has always been one of camaraderie – not competition – and a moment to celebrate the power of art to heal, inspire and unite. This is a city built by dreamers – and bringing today’s dreamers together as one will lead us to brighter days ahead.”

By Friday afternoon, the Palisades Fire was reported to be 39% contained, and Eaton Fire 65% contained. According to Cal Fire, 10,694 structures have been destroyed and 1,411 damaged. Evacuation orders are lifting in some parts and according to reports between 25 and 27 people have died.