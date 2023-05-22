Red Sea Media has promoted Crystal Hill to senior vice president of sales, reporting to company CEO Roman Kopelevich.

Los Angeles-based sales agent and production company Red Sea is at this week’s Cannes market taking meetings on a sales slate led by psychological thriller Damaged, with Samuel L Jackson and Vincent Cassel, and action title Confidential Informant, with Dominic Purcell, Nick Stahl Kate Bosworth and Mel Gibson.

Hill began her sales career at Red Sea in 2017. In addition to sales, she helps manage and oversee the company’s development and production slate, attends festivals and markets and acquires packaged projects from producers.

She has sold Red Sea titles including Rogue Hostage, Banshee, King of Killers and The Sacrifice Game, which she executive produced with Kopelevich.

Kopelevich said: “Crystal is smart and has taken on an expanded role as the company has grown. She’s smart and a real asset as we move forward with our ever growing slate of projects. She’s developed great relationships with our buyers, which is key to our business.”